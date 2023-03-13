National

Global energy crisis ‘far from over’

Many countries have shifted their immediate focus to energy security rather than the energy transition

13 March 2023 - 16:21 Denene Erasmus

Fossil fuel prices are likely to remain elevated at least up to 2025 as countries across the world continue to grapple with energy supply constraints.

An ongoing problem in SA and across Africa, energy security and access concerns now also plague many countries across Europe because of supply issues caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. For this reason, many countries have shifted their immediate focus to energy security rather than the energy transition...

