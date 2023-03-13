Global energy crisis ‘far from over’

Gains in local precious metals and resources stocks helped lift the JSE off its intraday worst levels
City’s valuation and rating methodologies are not based on economic reality, or fairness, but on who can be squeezed, and who is more likely to pay
The medical scheme has been negotiating with the US maker of Trikafta for more than three years
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
Company uses the biggest deal of the year to set its course out of the pandemic and back into mainstream pharma.
The fall may be due to ‘excessive rains at the start of SA’s 2022/2023 summer crop production season’
More than 400 aircraft, worth almost $10bn, have been stuck in Russia and London judge must decide if insurers should pay
He could be a Springbok at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, says Joey Mongalo
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLive publisher Bongani Siqoko
Fossil fuel prices are likely to remain elevated at least up to 2025 as countries across the world continue to grapple with energy supply constraints.
An ongoing problem in SA and across Africa, energy security and access concerns now also plague many countries across Europe because of supply issues caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. For this reason, many countries have shifted their immediate focus to energy security rather than the energy transition...
Many countries have shifted their immediate focus to energy security rather than the energy transition
