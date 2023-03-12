National

All three Karpowership applications stuck in limbo

Heavy going for applications to moor power ships in Richards Bay, Coega and Saldanha

12 March 2023 - 18:28 Denene Erasmus

The department of forestry, fisheries & the environment has not yet approved any of the three applications for environmental authorisation for Karpowership SA’s gas-to-power projects at SA ports.

Karpowership SA, majority owned by a Turkish company, is one of the preferred bidders appointed by the department of mineral resources & energy in the emergency energy procurement programme. The bid included bringing its gas-to-power floating power stations to the ports of Coega, Saldanha and Richards Bay to generate about 1,200MW of power out of a total of 2,000MW procured under the risk mitigation procurement round...

