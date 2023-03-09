Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
The department of public enterprises will cease to exist in future as state-owned enterprises will fall under their relevant line departments, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in the National Assembly on Thursday.
The plan is a long-term one that will form part of the reconfiguration of government departments announced by the president in the state of the nation address earlier this year. Some departments will be merged but Ramaphosa has cautioned that this will take time...
Public enterprises department is to be scrapped, says Ramaphosa
The department will cease to exist as part of the reconfiguration of government departments
