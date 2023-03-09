Gauteng’s R1.2bn energy crisis plan gains momentum

Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
The US believes rejection will prevent a diplomatic coup for Beijing and preserve US dominance
Parliament’s ethics committee found the former mineral and resources minister breached the house's code of conduct on several occasions, mostly relating to his dealings with the Guptas
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor company will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB, despite shareholder dissatisfaction with the deal price
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Delays in increasing coal-fired and hydropower capacity could hinder the country’s ability to address a surge in demand for electricity as expected heatwaves approach
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands
Plans to ease SA's commercial hub of Gauteng of load-shedding are gathering momentum as the provincial government prepares to allocate 1,500ha of land to six independent power producers (IPPs) for the development of a solar farm by the end of March.
Presenting the provincial budget for the 2022/2023 financial year, finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said: "The process of allocating land parcels to the IPPs is under way and will be completed in March when lease agreements are signed."..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Gauteng’s R1.2bn energy crisis plan gains momentum
Land to develop the 800MW solar farm in Merafong will be handed over to IPPs by the end of March
Plans to ease SA's commercial hub of Gauteng of load-shedding are gathering momentum as the provincial government prepares to allocate 1,500ha of land to six independent power producers (IPPs) for the development of a solar farm by the end of March.
Presenting the provincial budget for the 2022/2023 financial year, finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said: "The process of allocating land parcels to the IPPs is under way and will be completed in March when lease agreements are signed."..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.