Gauteng’s R1.2bn energy crisis plan gains momentum

Land to develop the 800MW solar farm in Merafong will be handed over to IPPs by the end of March

09 March 2023 - 14:59 Thando Maeko

Plans to ease SA's commercial hub of Gauteng of load-shedding are gathering momentum as the provincial government prepares to allocate 1,500ha of land to six independent power producers (IPPs) for the development of a solar farm by the end of March. 

Presenting the provincial budget for the 2022/2023 financial year, finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said: "The process of allocating land parcels to the IPPs is under way and will be completed in March when lease agreements are signed."..

