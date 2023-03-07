National

PetroSA doubles revenue on diesel sales

Chair Nkululeko Poya tells MPs that efforts to diversify revenue have yielded results

07 March 2023 - 18:58 Linda Ensor

Top office-bearers of state-owned gas-to-liquid company PetroSA, which has been the main provider of diesel to Eskom, have expressed confidence in the turnaround of the enterprise.

By late January Eskom had spent about R18bn on diesel in the 2022/2023 financial year...

