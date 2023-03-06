National

State proposes drastic measures to save ailing water boards

Boards are owed R16.1bn by municipalities

06 March 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo

The government is considering taking drastic measures, including withholding equitable share to municipalities that fail to pay their water bills, in an attempt to save the country’s ailing water boards from financial ruin.

Business Day understands that the department of water & sanitation briefed legislators last week on plans to ensure the financial viability of water boards, which were owed R16.1bn by municipalities by the end of December. This includes R10.9bn that is overdue for more than three months...

