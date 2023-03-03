Gauteng residents run businesses from illegally occupied state land

Wall Street rose overnight in a move attributed to Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic saying the Fed should stick to ‘steady’ quarter-point rate hikes
In some cases the properties are illegally occupied while in others they are unlawfully rented
Gauteng residents have helped themselves to 60 pieces of land and unoccupied buildings belonging to the government, turning them into lucrative businesses.
The provincial department of infrastructure and property development said illegal occupiers have constructed housing units, shops, farm buildings, informal settlements, car-wash business busies, restaurants and churches on some of the plots.
This was revealed by MEC for infrastructure and human settlements Lebogang Maile when he briefed the portfolio committee on Thursday morning.
His office is a custodian of provincial state properties with a more than R48bn asset register. They consist of health and education properties, vacant land, nature reserves and others.
Department spokesperson Castro Ngobese said in some cases the properties were illegally occupied, while in others they were unlawfully rented.
Ngobese said about 25 of the former are in the central Johannesburg corridor, while in the northern corridor, which includes Tshwane, there are 23 illegally occupied state properties.
“In Rethabiseng (Ekangala), a [piece of] state-owned land is used as a driving school, with permanent structures constructed by the illegal occupiers. Other sites have old government properties, which are illegally occupied. A 9ha vacant [plot] in Rietvallei has been occupied by a trucking and planning business, enclosed with electric fencing,” he said.
A 3ha plot in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, is used illegally as a wedding park, while 14 vacant plots are used as informal settlements, Ngobese said.
“Ten sites around the Kensington (Bedfordview) area are illegally used by foreign nationals for overnight accommodation. Four sites are used as churches and one is used as a day care centre,” he added.
Maile’s office has issued a stern warning about the illegal occupation of state properties, saying it amounted to anarchy and would not be tolerated. He said his department was committed to safeguarding state properties to ensure they were used for public benefit.
He assured the committee that the department would introduce the necessary systems needed to ensure all state properties under his department were well-managed and accounted for.
“The department will be introducing measures such as deploying safety officers to guard vacant sites, increase rapid-response actions, [put in place] intensive security surveillance and monitoring of all vulnerable, regular land audits, as well as community awareness initiatives,” Maile said.
