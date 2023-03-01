National

Parliament urged to probe R54m for Mzansi orchestra

MPs raise concern about a lack of transparency in how the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra has been spending the money

01 March 2023 - 00:06 Daniel Steyn

The parliamentary committee for sport, arts and culture has been urged to investigate the establishment and funding of the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra, after MPs said they had not received information they asked for on the R54m allocated to the orchestra.

DA MPs Tsepo Mhlongo and Veronica van Dyk raised concern about a lack of transparency in how the orchestra had been spending the money. They urged the committee to launch a full investigation...

