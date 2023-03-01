Of R40m in total donor funding, ANC received R32m, says IEC

Country’s factory sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, offsetting stronger than expected in inflation in Europe
Specialist tobacconists call for exemption from a display ban to avoid damaging the economy and driving consumers to illicit tobacco products
SRC member Karabo Matloga says many students have not been allowed to register due to their debt
The apex court has dismissed the president’s bid to challenge parliament’s report into Phala Phala, which made adverse findings against him
Load-shedding cost the high-end food and clothes retailer about R15m a month in adjusted operating profit
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The rule was lifted at midnight, more than two years after it was first imposed
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
Verstappen chases championship hat-trick as F1 goes bigger in the US
Only five political parties have declared donations for the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, with the ANC receiving the largest sum.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) noted that the five parties disclosed R40m in funding from donors during the third quarter.
How much did each party receive?
During this quarter, the five political parties made donation disclosures as follows:
Who donated?
Most of the ANC's funding came from Batho Batho Trust (R15m) and United Manganese of Kalahari (R15m).
Both Batho Batho Trust and United Manganese of Kalahari have in the previous financial year made significant donations to the party, said the IEC.
R2m came from Naspers Limited.
ActionSA’s donations were received from three sources, two of whom are regular donors to the party, namely Martin Moshal (R3.5m) and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) NPC (R180,000). The third donor was African Equity Corporation with a donation of R1m.
The DA's donations were received from Fynbos Trust (R271,000), Ms Karen Cramer (R250,000), Naspers Limited (R2m) and Friedrich Naumann Foundation (R400,325). Except for Cramer, the three other entities have previously made significant donations to the party.
For the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), donations were received from a single donor each. The EFF’s donation was received from Car Junction, while the PA donation was received from the party’s deputy president Kenny Kunene.
“ActionSA and the PA are unrepresented political parties, meaning they do not have representation in the nine provincial legislatures or national parliament. These two parties have from time to time declared significant donations received,” said the IEC.
Foreign donations
The IEC said only ActionSA and the DA declared foreign donations, and all were compliant with the legislation as they were below the R5m limit per donor per party per annum.
Foreign donations were used for prescribed purposes, namely, skills development, research and policy development.
Donations in kind
Among the five political parties, four declared donations in kind to the value of more than R30.7m.
The IEC said the largest in-kind donation was declared by the ANC at R30m. The balance was made up by donations to ActionSA (R180,000), the DA (R400,325) and the EFF (R202,600).
ActionSA’s in-kind donation was received from KAS in the form of training and skills development for party members.
The ANC’s in kind donations were from Batho Batho Trust and United Manganese of Kalahari valued at R15m each.
“The donation from Batho Batho Trust was a payment made to the SA Revenue Service on behalf of the party. The donation from United Manganese of Kalahari was a payment made on behalf of the party to the Johannesburg Expo Centre for the ANC elective conference of December 2022.
“These types of payments to third parties are classified as in-kind donations in terms of the act. Both donations do not exceed the prescribed annual threshold,” said the IEC.
The DA’s in-kind donation is from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, which has donated to the party every quarter.
“The in-kind donation, valued at R400,325, was in the form of training and skills development for party members. This covered seminars on communication, strategy and skills, promoting entrepreneurship and open markets, and coalition building and strategic partnership, among others.”
The EFF’s in kind donation of R202,600 was received from Car Junction. The donation was in the form of party branded T-shirts and caps.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Of R40m in total donor funding, ANC received R32m, says IEC
Most of the ANC's funding came from Batho Batho Trust (R15m) and United Manganese of Kalahari (R15m)
Only five political parties have declared donations for the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, with the ANC receiving the largest sum.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) noted that the five parties disclosed R40m in funding from donors during the third quarter.
How much did each party receive?
During this quarter, the five political parties made donation disclosures as follows:
Who donated?
Most of the ANC's funding came from Batho Batho Trust (R15m) and United Manganese of Kalahari (R15m).
Both Batho Batho Trust and United Manganese of Kalahari have in the previous financial year made significant donations to the party, said the IEC.
R2m came from Naspers Limited.
ActionSA’s donations were received from three sources, two of whom are regular donors to the party, namely Martin Moshal (R3.5m) and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) NPC (R180,000). The third donor was African Equity Corporation with a donation of R1m.
The DA's donations were received from Fynbos Trust (R271,000), Ms Karen Cramer (R250,000), Naspers Limited (R2m) and Friedrich Naumann Foundation (R400,325). Except for Cramer, the three other entities have previously made significant donations to the party.
For the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), donations were received from a single donor each. The EFF’s donation was received from Car Junction, while the PA donation was received from the party’s deputy president Kenny Kunene.
“ActionSA and the PA are unrepresented political parties, meaning they do not have representation in the nine provincial legislatures or national parliament. These two parties have from time to time declared significant donations received,” said the IEC.
Foreign donations
The IEC said only ActionSA and the DA declared foreign donations, and all were compliant with the legislation as they were below the R5m limit per donor per party per annum.
Foreign donations were used for prescribed purposes, namely, skills development, research and policy development.
Donations in kind
Among the five political parties, four declared donations in kind to the value of more than R30.7m.
The IEC said the largest in-kind donation was declared by the ANC at R30m. The balance was made up by donations to ActionSA (R180,000), the DA (R400,325) and the EFF (R202,600).
ActionSA’s in-kind donation was received from KAS in the form of training and skills development for party members.
The ANC’s in kind donations were from Batho Batho Trust and United Manganese of Kalahari valued at R15m each.
“The donation from Batho Batho Trust was a payment made to the SA Revenue Service on behalf of the party. The donation from United Manganese of Kalahari was a payment made on behalf of the party to the Johannesburg Expo Centre for the ANC elective conference of December 2022.
“These types of payments to third parties are classified as in-kind donations in terms of the act. Both donations do not exceed the prescribed annual threshold,” said the IEC.
The DA’s in-kind donation is from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, which has donated to the party every quarter.
“The in-kind donation, valued at R400,325, was in the form of training and skills development for party members. This covered seminars on communication, strategy and skills, promoting entrepreneurship and open markets, and coalition building and strategic partnership, among others.”
The EFF’s in kind donation of R202,600 was received from Car Junction. The donation was in the form of party branded T-shirts and caps.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Corruption will increase as ANC gets closer to losing power, warns Moeletsi ...
Gordhan’s admission shows ANC corruption will not be addressed, Herman Mashaba ...
What De Ruyter knows about crime and corruption at Eskom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.