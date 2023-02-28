UCT vice-chancellor Phakeng put on leave with ‘immediate effect’

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO’s statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
Amid an information war still raging at the University of Cape Town, outgoing vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has been placed on leave “with immediate effect”.
Her role officially ends on March 3, but internal communications reveal an ongoing struggle — between her and the council headed by Babalwa Ngonyama — over the lasting narrative that frames her exit from the university.
Earlier this week, Phakeng sent a message on an internal platform confirming that as of March 3 she would be “standing down as vice-chancellor”.
She said she had first turned down a settlement for standing down but had “come to realise that [her] position is now untenable”, which is why, “with reluctance, [she] had agreed to early retirement”.
The sum she will receive is pegged at about R12m.
The day after the outgoing vice-chancellor’s letter, Ngonyama on Tuesday sent a message, also on an internal platform, saying: “As you know, Prof Phakeng will retire early from the position of vice-chancellor, and this will take effect as from the end of Friday, March 3. In order to give effect to the necessary transition arrangements, please note that Prof Phakeng will be on leave with immediate effect.”
Phakeng had also said in her message earlier this week that she was “pleased” the independent investigation was continuing, but would have preferred “the hearings to be public” so the media could report on facts instead of “innuendos” and “fabrications”.
She lashed out at Ngonyama, saying: “In her confidential message to the university, the chair of council reports that we have failed to agree on a mutually acceptable statement” after the special council meeting last week where the settlement was agreed upon.
This, according to Phakeng, is because the chair “refuses to acknowledge publicly that no disciplinary charges have been laid against me”.
Deputy vice-chancellor Sue Harrison, as of Tuesday, was asked to act as vice-chancellor until an interim replacement could be appointed while longer-term plans are put in motion.
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the council had received a legal opinion that there was a “strong” prima facie case against Phakeng. However, the evidence was untested and could have plunged the institution into a protracted and messy legal battle that could end up in the Constitutional Court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tertiary tensions
UCT vice-chancellor Phakeng put on leave with ‘immediate effect’
Outgoing vice-chancellor accuses council chair of refusing to acknowledge that no disciplinary charges were laid against her, but investigation will go on
Amid an information war still raging at the University of Cape Town, outgoing vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has been placed on leave “with immediate effect”.
Her role officially ends on March 3, but internal communications reveal an ongoing struggle — between her and the council headed by Babalwa Ngonyama — over the lasting narrative that frames her exit from the university.
Earlier this week, Phakeng sent a message on an internal platform confirming that as of March 3 she would be “standing down as vice-chancellor”.
She said she had first turned down a settlement for standing down but had “come to realise that [her] position is now untenable”, which is why, “with reluctance, [she] had agreed to early retirement”.
The sum she will receive is pegged at about R12m.
The day after the outgoing vice-chancellor’s letter, Ngonyama on Tuesday sent a message, also on an internal platform, saying: “As you know, Prof Phakeng will retire early from the position of vice-chancellor, and this will take effect as from the end of Friday, March 3. In order to give effect to the necessary transition arrangements, please note that Prof Phakeng will be on leave with immediate effect.”
Phakeng had also said in her message earlier this week that she was “pleased” the independent investigation was continuing, but would have preferred “the hearings to be public” so the media could report on facts instead of “innuendos” and “fabrications”.
She lashed out at Ngonyama, saying: “In her confidential message to the university, the chair of council reports that we have failed to agree on a mutually acceptable statement” after the special council meeting last week where the settlement was agreed upon.
This, according to Phakeng, is because the chair “refuses to acknowledge publicly that no disciplinary charges have been laid against me”.
Deputy vice-chancellor Sue Harrison, as of Tuesday, was asked to act as vice-chancellor until an interim replacement could be appointed while longer-term plans are put in motion.
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the council had received a legal opinion that there was a “strong” prima facie case against Phakeng. However, the evidence was untested and could have plunged the institution into a protracted and messy legal battle that could end up in the Constitutional Court.
TimesLIVE
UCT vice-chancellor to depart after agreeing to ‘exit settlement’ deal
UCT chair says council will hold meeting about Mamokgethi Phakeng
UCT Vice-Chancellor suspension imminent
University of Cape Town academics set to down tools for first time over pay offer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UCT vice-chancellor to depart after agreeing to ‘exit settlement’ deal
UCT chair says council will hold meeting about Mamokgethi Phakeng
UCT Vice-Chancellor suspension imminent
University of Cape Town academics set to down tools for first time over pay ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.