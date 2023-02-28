National

SIU close to recovering R11.5m from Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Special Investigation Unit expects warrant of execution against assets belonging to former SABC boss within days

28 February 2023 - 19:14 Katharine Child

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) told parliament on Tuesday that a warrant of execution against assets belonging to former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected in days to recover an R11.5m irregular bonus paid to him.

Since 2017, the investigative body has been probing maladministration in the SABC and trying to recover funds from irregular tenders, unlawful payments and corruption. ..

