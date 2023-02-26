The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
The private sector is extremely frustrated by the government’s failure to work with it to solve challenges, says Business Unity SA (Busa) CEO Cas Coovadia.
Speaking at a postbudget panel discussion hosted by PwC, Coovadia said President Cyril Ramaphosa is wrong in saying that the private sector must come to the party and stop shouting from the sidelines. Rather it is the case that government has failed to interact with the private sector...
State not engaging business, says Busa
Many still distrust the private sector ideologically, says CEO Cas Coovadia
