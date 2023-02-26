National

Busa says ‘distrustful’ government is not working with private sector

CEO Cas Coovadia pins blame on distrustful departments that want to control as much as they can but lack the capacity to do good

26 February 2023 - 16:31 Linda Ensor

The private sector is extremely frustrated by the government’s failure to work with it to solve SA’s challenges, says Business Unity SA (Busa) CEO Cas Coovadia.

Speaking at a postbudget panel discussion hosted by PwC, Coovadia said President Cyril Ramaphosa is wrong in saying that the private sector must come to the party and stop shouting from the sidelines. Rather it is the case that government has failed to interact with the private sector. ..

