SA faces three-year slog to get off global financial ‘greylist’

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
More than 22 industries charge statutory levies of 3%-4%
Law professor says all 80 legal instruments for tenders should be integrated by legislators
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Hotel group to pay a dividend for the first time since pandemic as interim headline earnings per share rebounded from a loss a year earlier
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Packaging company initially earmarked 213 staff for retrenchment, but most will not get enhanced voluntary severance packages
Immense suffering in Ukraine and damage to the global economy emphasised in summary issued by India
Key to their success will be the fast bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
SA is likely to face a three-year slog to get itself removed from a global list of 25 countries deemed to have inadequate anti-money-laundering and counterterrorist financing (AML/CFT) controls.
On Friday the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Paris-based body that sets standards for combating illicit financial flows, said at the conclusion of its February 20-24 plenary meeting SA will now face increased monitoring for issues such as suspicious cross-border transactions and proliferation financing. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA faces three-year slog to get off global financial ‘greylist’
FATF watchdog wants eight strategic deficiencies to be removed by no later than end-January 2025
SA is likely to face a three-year slog to get itself removed from a global list of 25 countries deemed to have inadequate anti-money-laundering and counterterrorist financing (AML/CFT) controls.
On Friday the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Paris-based body that sets standards for combating illicit financial flows, said at the conclusion of its February 20-24 plenary meeting SA will now face increased monitoring for issues such as suspicious cross-border transactions and proliferation financing. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.