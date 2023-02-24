Eskom appoints interim CEO

The Fed has been a focal point for investors this week since the release of its latest meeting’s minutes
Despite the government’s failures, SA’s democracy is functioning as intended
CFO Calib Cassim to take up post with immediate effect after early exit of André de Ruyter
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Unreliable logistics, blackouts and corruption are making SA uninvestable, says Wanblad
The comparatively less hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank, with a slower and lower interest-rate-hike cycle compared to that of the US, has added to rand weakness
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
The conflict and its effect on the global economy are likely to dominate the two-day meeting
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
A murder probe that stumbles on abuse of power, a digital era divorce dramedy, comedian Eugene Levy on the road and a spy series with a romantic twist
Troubled state-owned power utility Eskom has appointed Calib Cassim as its interim group CEO following André de Ruyter’s early exit after an explosive TV interview.
Cassim has been appointed with immediate effect and “will lead the Eskom management team until further notice”, the power utility said in a statement...
