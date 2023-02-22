Strong global services data prompts concerns of further central bank tightening
Eskom’s rolling blackouts and heavily indebted state place SA’s economy and finance minister under considerable strain as prospects for economic growth look bleak
Wednesday, February 22 2023
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The largest negative contributor to the 0.6% year-on-year decrease in December were retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
On the road to St Helena, a diversion reminds Nick Yell that he is merely ‘a flash in the pan’
CARTOON: Can-do budget?
EDITORIAL: A credible budget and clarity on Eskom debt is needed
Godongwana needs sturdy boots to navigate the quagmire
How Treasury plans to short-circuit jitters over Eskom debt
Budget preview: The bad, the ugly and the downright impossible
NATO OOSTHUIZEN: Tax breaks for solar in budget need more details than speculation
