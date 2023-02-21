January’s rally appears to be losing momentum as investors take profit amid uncertainy about US interest rates
Challenging global environment and domestic pressures place the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation at serious risk
Judge Dunstan Mlambo told of how Makhubele was not honest about reasons for being unable to resume her official judicial duties in January 2018
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transport corridor is a preferred route for SA’s logistics companies amid woes of local infrastructure
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Russian president suspends participation in the New START Treaty, the most recent big arms control pact between Moscow and Washington
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur knows playing Australia is always a daunting task and the occasion of a Women's T20 World Cup semifinal will only heighten expectations on both teams to perform
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
Financial sector frets over possible Eskom grid collapse
The Reserve Bank has been preparing for a failure since 2015 that it says may necessitate an orderly closing and reopening of markets
SA’s financial services sector is panicking over the impact that a potential collapse of the national electricity grid could have on the country’s financial and monetary system.
Business Day understands that companies in the asset management, insurance and banking sector have been scenario planning how an Eskom grid collapse could disrupt everything from the execution and settlement of trades on the JSE to money transfers and salary payments. The main fears appear to centre on potential social unrest and a likely plunge in financial market asset prices that would occur due to panic selling once the power grid was up and running again post-failure...
