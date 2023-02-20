National

Treasury to hold talks with bond investors on Eskom after budget

The call will be followed by a series of meetings with fixed income investors in Cape Town, Johannesburg, New York, Boston and London

20 February 2023 - 15:00 Garth Theunissen

The Treasury has mandated Citi and Nedbank to arrange a “non-deal” call with international investors directly after this week’s budget speech to update them on its debt relief plan for Eskom.

The global investor call is scheduled for Wednesday at 4pm local time, shortly after finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his annual budget speech, according to a Treasury statement posted on the stock exchange news service (Sens) on Monday. The call will then be followed by a series of fixed income investor update meetings in Cape Town on February 23 and 24; in Johannesburg on February 27; New York on March 6; Boston on March 7; and London on March 9 and 10...

