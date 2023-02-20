National

Floods bring death and destruction to Eastern Cape

Several drown, homes and businesses under water and bridges and roads destroyed by heavy rains

20 February 2023 - 12:15 Zamandulo Malonde and Aphiwe Deklerk

Deadly floods again wreaked havoc in many parts of the Eastern Cape at the weekend, claiming several lives and displacing hundreds of families whose homes were swept away by heavy rains.  

This is the second time this month floods have hit the province, causing serious damage in many parts including Komani, Coffee Bay, Cala and Willowvale, where properties, businesses, roads, bridges and schools were destroyed by the heavy downpours.  ..

