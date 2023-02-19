National

SA’s soaring murders could top previous year’s 25,181 toll

Institute for Security Studies expert blames ‘explosion’ in violent crime on a lack of police skills and expertise

BL Premium
19 February 2023 - 17:28 Linda Ensor

SA’s soaring murder rate continued to climb in 2022/2023 with crime statistics showing that 7,555 killings took place in 2022’s third quarter 10% more than in the previous third quarter. 

If this trend continues the 2022/2023 figure will outstrip the 25,181 murders in 2021/2022 with the total for the first three quarters coming in at 20,983, an average quarterly increase of 11.7% for the first nine months of the year. From 2011/2012 (15,554) to 2021/2022 there was a 62% rise in the number of murders, placing SA’s murder rates among the world’s highest. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.