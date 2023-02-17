National

Development Bank of Southern Africa’s new CEO starts in April

CFO Boitumelo Mosako will lead the bank wholly owned by the government

17 February 2023 - 08:08 Nico Gous

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) got the green light to appoint CFO Boitumelo Mosako as its new leader.  

The term of CEO Patrick Dlamini, who took up the reins in September 2012, will step down at the end of March...

