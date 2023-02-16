Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
The appointment of a minister of electricity with a specific mandate to deal with load-shedding is the best way to address the crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted on Thursday.
He was replying in parliament to the debate on the state of the nation address (Sona) he delivered last week. Opposition parties were scathing of the announcement of a minister of electricity and a state of disaster, saying it would lead to confusion, fragmentation and turf wars between the other ministers with oversight over Eskom, namely mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan...
Electricity minister will be responsible solely for addressing load-shedding
President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the duties of the future minister in his reply to the debate on his Sona
