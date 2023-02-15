Madibeng turns to debit orders to recover R3.2bn

Primary dealers placed R16.8bn worth of orders at the weekly auction — more than four times the R3.9bn of securities on offer, the Reserve Bank says
Madibeng municipality in the North West says it plans to implement debit orders for councillors as one measure in its battle to recover R3.2bn owed by residents and businesses.
The municipality, 50km north of Pretoria, includes the resort town of Hartbeespoort, and Brits and Mooinooi.
Mayor Douglas Maimane described the municipality’s finances as being in “tatters” and said management would set up debit orders to get councillors who are in arrears to “pay back the money”.
“The auditor-general’s report did not say anything good about us. We were found wanting in terms of revenue enhancement and record-keeping. Our expenditure and income are in tatters. We have an unfunded budget due to lack of revenue,” Maimane added.
The municipality’s 2022/23 draft budget report allocated R2.5bn for operating expenses and R361.9m for big projects, adding that it would probably be in deficit for the next five years.
“The municipality cannot pay its creditors within 30 days. It has entered into payment arrangements with bulk suppliers but that does not help because the municipality keeps defaulting,” the reports reads. “The municipality is technically bankrupt. The cash levels will not be able to address the creditors’ balances.”
In July last year Business Day reported that the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the City of Tshwane permission to attach Madibeng’s account in an effort to obtain R258m owed for bulk water.
In August 2021, the Tshwane metro threatened to restrict water supply to Madibeng due to an unpaid R40m debt.
Maimane said the municipality had undertaken an aggressive revenue campaign in December last year, called Operation Patella, to improve its finances.
According to the budget report, the municipality collected, on average, 78% revenue due and that had plummeted during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
“We are using equitable shares [government conditional grants] to settle accounts because people are not paying,” Maimane said. “We take money we are supposed to use to repair potholes and take it to Rand Water and Eskom to settle debt.
“We are struggling to do projects such as supply of water and installation of meters in informal settlements because all informal settlements are illegally connected to the grid. We are struggling to do all those projects because there is R3.2bn in the hands of people out there,” he added.
“We also have a large scale of illegal connections in our electrical system in the areas of Lethlabile in Brits.”
Maimane said the municipality had managed to recover about R50m via Operation Patella in the past three months, and was also planning to implement a uniform rate for consumers in rural areas to boost revenue.
The budget estimates Madibeng has about 16,000 such accounts. Based on a monthly flat rate of R72 per household, revenue would increase by almost R14m a year.
“It will be an affordable rate because in some areas we do not have meters but there is service consumption,” Maimane said.
The municipality would start with a project to recover money from users illegally connected to the grid, he added.
TimesLIVE
Madibeng turns to debit orders to recover R3.2bn
North West municipality wants to ‘take back the money’, starting with councillors who are in arrears with their bills
