Extortionists in Western Cape try to grab contracts to transport pupils

MEC David Maynier is working with police to ensure that thousands of pupils can return to school

15 February 2023 - 18:21 Luyolo Mkentane

The Western Cape education department has become the latest government agency to be targeted by extortionists seeking a slice of the department’s scholar transport contracts without following the tender process.         

This has resulted in thousands of pupils missing school due to an illegal blockade of transport operations by minibus taxi associations...

