Use REIPPP framework to fix SOEs — Futuregrowth

One of SA’s biggest bond investors says a REIPPP-like framework would provide a clear template for structuring public-private partnerships with SOEs

13 February 2023 - 18:14 Garth Theunissen

Futuregrowth Asset Management, which manages about R193bn in assets and is one of SA’s biggest institutional bond investors, says the successful Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP) could be used as a template to ensure sustainable funding for state-owned entities (SOEs). 

Olga Constantatos, head of credit at the Old Mutual-owned fixed-income investment house, says adopting an REIPPP-like framework would provide a clear template for structuring public-private partnerships (PPPs) that spell out the responsibilities of both the state and private investors as well as the available legal remedies should obligations not be met...

