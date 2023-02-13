The Fed has been raising interest rates to rein in inflation, leading to concerns that the move would slow economic activity and demand for oil
Williams says his exit is in the best interest of the multiparty coalition running the municipality
Embattled DA Tshwane councillor Randall Williams on Monday resigned with immediate effect as executive mayor of SA’s capital city, saying his untimely exit was in the best interest of the multiparty coalition running the municipality.
“Today, I am formally resigning as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane,” Williams said in a statement, stressing that he did not want the “political instability that has taken place in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over into Tshwane”...
Tshwane’s DA mayor, Randall Williams, resigns
Williams says his exit is in the best interest of the multiparty coalition running the municipality
