Tshwane’s DA mayor, Randall Williams, resigns

Williams says his exit is in the best interest of the multiparty coalition running the municipality

13 February 2023 - 10:37 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 13 February 2023 - 12:10

Embattled DA Tshwane councillor Randall Williams on Monday resigned with immediate effect as executive mayor of SA’s capital city, saying his untimely exit was in the best interest of the multiparty coalition running the municipality.

“Today, I am formally resigning as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane,” Williams said in a statement, stressing that he did not want the “political instability that has taken place in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over into Tshwane”...

