Futuregrowth Asset Management, which manages about R193bn in assets and is one of SA’s biggest institutional bond investors, says the successful Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPP) programme can be used as a template to ensure sustainable funding for state-owned entities (SOEs).
Olga Constantatos, head of credit at the Old Mutual-owned fixed-income investment house, said adopting an REIPPP-like framework would provide a clear template for structuring public-private partnerships (PPPs) that spells out the responsibilities of both the state and private investors, as well as the available legal remedies should obligations not be met...
There is already a blueprint for funding SOEs, says Futuregrowth
One of SA’s biggest bond investors says a REIPPP-like framework would provide a clear template for structuring public-private partnerships with SOEs
