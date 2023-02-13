National

City Power cuts off Midrand firms and complexes with huge debt

The biggest culprit is Silver Stream Estate complex, which allegedly owes the entity over R9m

13 February 2023 - 16:39 Khanyisile Ngcobo
City Power officials on the revenue collection drive in Midrand, February 13 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED.
City Power officials on the revenue collection drive in Midrand, February 13 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED.

A car dealership, Telkom site and housing complexes were among a slew of businesses and residential estates disconnected during City Power’s revenue collection drive in Johannesburg.

The drive is part of its tough stance on debt collection. City Power has targeted customers ranging from businesses, which included a shopping centre, to key customers, government institutions and residential homes.

City Power said its operation was bearing fruit as more than R3.8bn was recovered between October and December.

Silver Stream Estate allegedly owes City Power more than R9m. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Silver Stream Estate allegedly owes City Power more than R9m. Picture: SUPPLIED.

On Monday, officials descended on Midrand for a four-hour disconnection campaign that began at Silver Stream Estate in Halfway Gardens, which allegedly owes the city more than R9m.

The others are as follows: 

  • A car dealership in Randjespark that allegedly owes R4.9m;
  • Thirty First Investment in Allendale — R4.2m;
  • A Telkom site in Halfway House — R2.4m;
  • Ille de Capri residential complex in Vorna Valley — R2.4m;
  • Cedar Roc residential complex in Vorna Valley — R2.1m;
  • Halfway Gardens Res Trust Palisades — R1.8m;
  • Kyalami business park — R1.5m;
  • Total Facilities Management company in Halfway House — R2.4m;
  • Franklin on 8th in Noordwyk — R1.1m; and 
  • Asgar-Shireen Trust in Waterval — R2.2m.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said businesses and individuals in Midrand owed the city a combined R340m.

Those disconnected on Monday had a combined electricity bill of R37m. “The entity is still owed about R7.9bn by customers across the city,” Mangena said.

“We encourage customers who are in arrears or know they have defaulted to approach our service delivery centres so that arrangements [to pay] can be made.”

TimesLIVE

