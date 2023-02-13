Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment
A car dealership, Telkom site and housing complexes were among a slew of businesses and residential estates disconnected during City Power’s revenue collection drive in Johannesburg.
The drive is part of its tough stance on debt collection. City Power has targeted customers ranging from businesses, which included a shopping centre, to key customers, government institutions and residential homes.
City Power said its operation was bearing fruit as more than R3.8bn was recovered between October and December.
On Monday, officials descended on Midrand for a four-hour disconnection campaign that began at Silver Stream Estate in Halfway Gardens, which allegedly owes the city more than R9m.
The others are as follows:
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said businesses and individuals in Midrand owed the city a combined R340m.
Those disconnected on Monday had a combined electricity bill of R37m. “The entity is still owed about R7.9bn by customers across the city,” Mangena said.
“We encourage customers who are in arrears or know they have defaulted to approach our service delivery centres so that arrangements [to pay] can be made.”
TimesLIVE
City Power cuts off Midrand firms and complexes with huge debt
The biggest culprit is Silver Stream Estate complex, which allegedly owes the entity over R9m
TimesLIVE
ISAAH MHLANGA: Sona was marginally positive — pending implementation
Eskom says municipalities owe it R68bn and counting
MXOLISI ZONDO AND PRANISH DESAI: Ramaphosa should emphasise energy solutions ...
MIKE TEKE AND PETER VENN: Give the private sector support to help end SA’s ...
