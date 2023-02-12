National

SA has not ticked all the FATF boxes, says Shamila Batoyi

Financial Action Task Force will decide next week whether to greylist SA

12 February 2023 - 20:35 Linda Ensor

SA has made big advances in meeting the requirements of the international body that sets standards for combating of money laundering and terrorism financing, but there are indications that it has not yet ticked all the boxes, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batoyi has told parliament.

SA’s international reputation as having a financially secure regime will be in the balance next week when the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) holds a plenary in Paris which will decide on February 24 whether to put the country on a greylist of countries that fail to meet the required standards. This would put it in the same category as countries such as Syria and Myanmar...

