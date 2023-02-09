Investors are hoping Sona will be a platform for Ramaphosa to announce firm measures to deal with the energy crisis
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address (Sona) before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on Thursday evening.
Ramaphosa, who faces the almost impossible task of reassuring citizens about SA’s future, will outline his government’s policies for the coming year in the annual address.
The government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions to the challenges facing the country, including rolling blackouts, collapsing infrastructure and endemic poverty.
Stream the 2023 State of the Nation Address live on 09 February 2023.
WATCH LIVE: State of the nation address 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions
WATCH: Addressing the ‘real state of the nation’
DAVID ANSARA: Sona — don’t hold your breath for reform
JUSTICE MALALA: Will Ramaphosa opt for action or apathy in his Sona?
