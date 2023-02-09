National

State institutions’ unpaid debt threatens SIU operations

Special Investigation Unit head Andy Mothibi says government owes the agency nearly R1bn — including R71m from the department of justice — for investigations

09 February 2023 - 11:14 Andisiwe Makinana
Special Investigating Unit head Andy Mothibi. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Special Investigating Unit head Andy Mothibi. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Government institutions owe the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) almost R1bn for its investigations.

The entity derives 40% of its revenue from investigations it conducts.

“Our work depends on getting these monies paid to us to sustain our operations,” SIU head Andy Mothibi told parliament’s justice portfolio committee on Wednesday.

Mothibi said the unit was owed R986m.

Among those who owe the SIU is the department of justice, under which the SIU falls administratively. It owes R71m.

Mothibi said he has engaged the department and a process is under way to ensure payments are made.

He said justice minister Ronald Lamola was also helping in “encouraging his colleagues” in government to make sure the overall debt is paid.

“I have had discussions with the minister, and we’ve agreed that we conduct a focused escalation process to the accounting officers and possibly to the executive officers individually,” said Mothibi.

“So, we’ve got a project which has kicked off and among [other thing] would be able to identify all of those on the debtors’ list and then we re-engage them along the lines of what we have delivered, the progress reports that we have submitted to them indicating what we have delivered and what is outstanding from them,” he said.

He said said the debtors will be given timelines and if they are not met, the matter will be escalated to the executive authorities, who are ministers or MECs. If this fails to produce results, Lamola has undertaken to table the matter in the cabinet.

Mothibi said the SIU had approached the National Treasury about its funding model and the response was that the model cannot be changed, “but we must focus on [getting] state institutions to pay us”.

He said there were instances where municipalities had said they did not have money to pay the SIU, because they didn’t budget for an SIU investigation, but “you find instances where private forensic companies are appointed and they do find budget for that”.

Director-general for the department of justice Doctor Mashabane said his department had paid “a lot of money” to the SIU in December towards clearing its debt. He explained this related to investigations in the Master’s Office and state attorney, which have been ongoing for more than two years.

The R71m will be settled by the end of the financial year, he said.

Mashabane said his department was working with the SIU to recover the unpaid fees from other state institutions.

“We flagged departments that were topping the chart of departments that were not paying. We commit to work with the SIU to assist with the other DGs,” he said.

TimesLIVE

SIU recovers funds from NGOs linked to Life Esidimeni tragedy

San Michele Home, Dolphins Acre, Life Esidimeni, Hephzibah Home Care, and Ubuhle Benkosi Care Centre have signed acknowledgment of debt agreements
National
2 months ago

SIU tells parliament of ‘organised crime’ behind coal contracts at Eskom

Special Investigating Unit boss says that employees scheme and collude to fleece the power utility
National
3 months ago

Action needed on departments that owe R1.6bn, says justice committee

Department’s annual report has an impairment due to the long-outstanding balances
National
3 months ago

Former Eskom senior manager’s pension frozen amid SIU probe

The special tribunal order, dated September 28, interdicts the Eskom pension and provident fund from paying pension benefits to Duduzile Babalwa ...
National
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Treasury warns power cuts could ignite civil ...
National
2.
Stable supply of vital goods cannot be ensured, ...
National
3.
Operation Dudula takes to streets over Zimbabwe ...
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Transnet Freight Rail wants to ...
National
5.
Hard choices ahead if Ramaphosa wants to win over ...
National

Related Articles

Public protector’s office burdened by Mkhwebane inquiry costs

National

Fort Hare press on with anticorruption plan, despite killings

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.