Ramaphosa declares state of disaster over power crisis

A national state of disaster over SA’s worsening energy crisis has come into effect as record power cuts threaten to cripple SA’s already fragile economy.
Power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power stations are prone to frequent breakdowns due to old age and poor maintenance, and the power cuts that ensue are straining the finances and viabilities of key sectors such as mining and agriculture.
The state of disaster, which came into effect on Thursday, will enable the government to ring-fence emergency funds, similar to the state of disaster under the Covid-19 pandemic. These funds will go towards cushioning businesses and consumers against load-shedding including exempting various industries.
The state of disaster, which was proposed by the governing ANC in January, will also allow the government to bypass various regulatory requirements while maintaining environmental principles and ethical procurement practices, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his state of the nation address on Thursday.
“It [state of disaster] will enable us to provide practical measures that we need to take to support businesses ... including for the rollout of generators and solar panels for uninterrupted power supply. Where technically possible it will also enable us to exempt critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water treatment plants from load-shedding,” Ramaphosa said.
“In a time of crisis we need a single point of command and a single line of march ... the crisis has progressively evolved to affect every part of society,” Ramaphosa said.
The president said minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, will oversee the electricity crisis response, including the work of the national energy crisis committee (NECCOM)
This is a deviation of the state of disaster under the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, that saw co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma overseeing the crisis.
The Covid-19 state of disaster lasted 750 days and allowed the government to pass laws to mitigate against the pandemic without parliamentary oversight.
The government, through the energy crisis committee, has sought to allay investor fears of a complete power blackout, noting that as additional capacity was added to the grid through renewable energy, load-shedding should be minimised.
Conceding that the government cannot continue to proceed in a “business as usual” manner as load-shedding dragged down the economy, Ramaphosa spoke of the acceleration of implementing the energy plan, which was first announced in July 2022.
The plan includes procurement of new capacity from renewables, gas and battery storage to help plug the electricity shortfall of 4,000MW to 6,000MW within the next 12-18 months.
“Government will support Eskom to secure additional funding to purchase diesel for the rest of the financial year. This should reduce the severity of load-shedding as Eskom will be able to use its diesel-run plants when the system is under strain,” Ramaphosa said.
The use of these emergency diesel-powered generators is needed to compensate for the loss of capacity due to breakdowns at Eskom’s coal-fired power stations.
“Other interventions includes the rollout of rooftop solar panels for businesses and households which seek alternative power solutions, Ramaphosa said.
“As part of the broader reform process, the restructuring of Eskom that we previously announced is proceeding and the National Transmission Company will be soon operational with an independent board. Later this year, we will table the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill to transform the energy sector and establish a competitive electricity market.”
