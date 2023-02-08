Investors are jittery after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments overnight were tempered with a warning
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Costs are expected to reach R12m-R15m this financial year
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Construction giant WBHO expects its operating profit from continuing operations to rise at least 10% in the six months to end-December.
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
The Competition and Markets Authority says tie-up could lead to higher prices
Group of private, high-wealth individuals from Qatar wants to buy Premier League club
German brand’s star SAV pairing boast comprehensive updates including more powerful engines
The office of the public protector is projecting that it will have to fork out up to R15m this financial year for the costs incurred by Busisiwe Mkhwebane for her defence in the parliamentary enquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Carrying this cost has imposed a financial strain on the office and it would be detrimental to it if the enquiry continued in the next financial year as well, acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka told MPs on Wednesday...
Public protector’s office burdened by Mkhwebane enquiry costs
