Public protector’s office burdened by Mkhwebane enquiry costs

08 February 2023 - 18:36 Linda Ensor

The office of the public protector is projecting that it will have to fork out up to R15m this financial year for the costs incurred by Busisiwe Mkhwebane for her defence in the parliamentary enquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Carrying this cost has imposed a financial strain on the office and it would be detrimental to it if the enquiry continued in the next financial year as well, acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka told MPs on Wednesday...

