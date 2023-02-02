Coal corruption is fuelling SA’s energy transition, André de Ruyter says

Business Day TV talks to Simon Brown from JustOneLap
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
Survey of voters across political party lines reveals most respondents believe there are better opportunities abroad
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
As expected, policymakers raise the benchmark rate to 2.5%, the highest since 2008
Resilient runner Cian Oldknow is likely to be heading to the World Championships in Australia in February
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
Corruption and crime in Eskom’s coal supply chain plays a significant role in the unreliability of electricity supply from coal-fired power stations. In this way, “coal corruption” is one of the factors driving electricity users to renewable energy alternatives.
“Coal corruption is very deeply embedded [in Eskom’s supply chains], and it is highly problematic. It is causing us, I believe, to accelerate the move away from coal,” said Eskom CEO André de Ruyter...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Coal corruption is fuelling SA’s energy transition, André de Ruyter says
SA is seeing about 1GW of solar rooftop power added every year, which is likely to speed up due to Eskom’s coal-fired power supply’s lack of reliability
Corruption and crime in Eskom’s coal supply chain plays a significant role in the unreliability of electricity supply from coal-fired power stations. In this way, “coal corruption” is one of the factors driving electricity users to renewable energy alternatives.
“Coal corruption is very deeply embedded [in Eskom’s supply chains], and it is highly problematic. It is causing us, I believe, to accelerate the move away from coal,” said Eskom CEO André de Ruyter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.