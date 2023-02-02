National

Coal corruption is fuelling SA’s energy transition, André de Ruyter says

SA is seeing about 1GW of solar rooftop power added every year, which is likely to speed up due to Eskom’s coal-fired power supply’s lack of reliability

02 February 2023 - 15:46 Denene Erasmus

Corruption and crime in Eskom’s coal supply chain plays a significant role in the unreliability of electricity supply from coal-fired power stations. In this way, “coal corruption” is one of the factors driving electricity users to renewable energy alternatives.

“Coal corruption is very deeply embedded [in Eskom’s supply chains], and it is highly problematic. It is causing us, I believe, to accelerate the move away from coal,” said Eskom CEO André de Ruyter...

