Sugarcane farmers ask Treasury to provide data on sugar tax

The SA Canegrowers group says the industry has not had any engagement with the government, and has been unable to ask for justification for the tax increase

01 February 2023 - 13:25 Katharine Child

The beleaguered SA Canegrowers group, which represents sugar farmers, is again calling for the health promotion levy to be scrapped, this time highlighting that the Treasury missed a deadline to supply it with information on whether the tax reduced obesity.

The health promotion levy, or sugar tax, was proposed by Wits academics in 2016 who suggested that paying an added 20% of the price of a sugar sweetened beverage would help reduce obesity in SA. The levy was introduced at 2018 and averages about 10% of the price of a sugary drink. It has led to beverage producers reformulating fizzy drinks to include lower sugar levels or more sweeteners added. ..

