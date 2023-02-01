Traders will assess whether and how hard Jerome Powell will push back on market pricing for rate cuts beginning as soon as the second half of 2023
Johannesburg Water says it is making substantial headway towards restoring supply in areas affected by the power failure on Sunday.
By Wednesday morning, the water level of its system was at 39%, which was 8% higher than on Tuesday, said Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli.
The Hursthill 1 zone inflow remained at critically low levels, however, while the Hursthill 2 zone was performing better.
“These areas have little or intermittent water supply.”
The Linden 1 reservoir had seen some improvements but supply pressure remained minimal, said Mopeli.
In Roodepoort, the Helderkruin zone was also showing progress but was affected by the ongoing power outages.
“Nonetheless, the reservoir is out of critically low levels.”
By early Wednesday morning, the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals had 50% and 65% water levels respectively. Water flow into the hospitals was being supplemented by regular pumping through tankers.
Mopeli said the Crosby zone had a healthy flow going into the system, while the Brixton reservoir had been opened to 100%. Both systems were being closely monitored.
Johannesburg South continued to be stable and technical teams were monitoring the system to ensure it could be sustained.
“Provision has been made for alternative water supply with 25 roaming tankers supplying affected areas. Arrangements will be made to move tankers from areas with a steady water supply to those that continue to struggle,” Mopeli said.
“The Klipfontein View area has four water tankers supplying it.”
Rand Water systems jump to nearly 40% after debilitating supply cuts this week
By early Wednesday morning, the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals had 50% and 65% water supply, respectively
