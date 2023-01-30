National

SA’s funding partners want to see rapid action on just transition

Plans must fast be turned into action and SA’s partners in the EU and US have urged government to provide an implementation schedule

30 January 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

SA’s just energy transition plans have received strong support from global leaders over the past two weeks, accompanied by calls for the plans to be translated into action without delay.

During her visit last week US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said in a meeting with local and international philanthropic institutions that SA will “need to see concrete action soon to keep up momentum on the Just Energy Transition [JET] Partnership”, repeatedly emphasising the US’s commitment specifically to the “just” part of the JET...

