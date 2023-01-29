Ramaphosa threatens tough action against crime and corruption

Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
ANC president says whistle-blowers are not being protected
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Corruption has become a national disease and everyone must work to combat it, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.
Addressing the ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla in Esselen Park, Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa said there were a number of actions that the ANC and government must undertake to strengthen the fight against crime and corruption.
He said there were also whistle-blowers seeking to expose corruption who were being sidelined.
“And today in the Sunday Times, there is a front-page story that talks about the efforts she made to expose corruption. She has been marginalised, railroaded out of the company, persecuted.”
Ramaphosa was referring to Mathapelo More, who was fired from Public Investment Corporation-owned Daybreak Farms almost two years ago after exposing irregular payments to companies linked to senior PIC and Daybreak officials.
The Sunday Times reported that More, an auditor who blew the whistle on her bosses in a bid to prevent the theft of more than R200m from Daybreak Farms, is battling financially, unable to pay school fees and almost losing her home.
“Corruption pervades all over in both the private and public sectors. It has become a national social ill which we must root out of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.
He said the primary aim of the lekgotla was to develop a plan of action to set in motion the party’s priority areas for 2023 and to discuss strategies to advance the interests of the people through government and the ANC.
“Corruption is the enemy of the people and the ANC remains committed to taking a tough stance against corruption within its ranks.”
He also said the ANC was going to ensure that it gave speedy effect to the party’s conference resolutions to further strengthen law enforcement agencies and criminal justice institutions.
“ANC members and structures must mobilise to improve citizen involvement in the urgent work of restoring peace and stability, especially through community policing forums.
“We must strengthen and support efforts to deal with violence against women and children.”
Ramaphosa threatens tough action against crime and corruption
ANC president says whistle-blowers are not being protected
