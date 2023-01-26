Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor for second time

Lower-than-expected increase in US inventories and scheduled Opec+ meeting add further support to market
DA councillor Mpho Phalatse has once again been removed as executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, SA's biggest-budget municipality
She was voted out during a council meeting on Thursday, where 140 councillors voted for her ousting, while 129 councillors voted against the motion to remove her.
Her removal shines a spotlight on the instability of coalition governments, which political pundits say are more about staying in power than addressing service delivery needs. This was not the first attempt to have Phalatse removed as the first citizen of SA’s largest metro and economic hub.
Phalatse approached the Johannesburg high court in October following her removal through a motion of no confidence, which saw ANC caucus leader Dada Morero take the reins as executive mayor. However, her removal was subsequently set aside and declared unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional by judge Raylene Keightley.
The Johannesburg metro, together with the cities of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, have been led by DA-led multiparty coalitions since the 2021 municipal elections, when the ANC’s support fell below 50% for the first time.
The City of Joburg, which has 13 entities under it, a population of about 6-million and a budget of R77.3bn for the 2022/2023 financial year, contributes about 15.6% to SA’s national GDP.
On Thursday, ANC councillors and those from smaller political parties burst out in song after council speaker Colleen Makhubele announced Phalatse’s removal. Several attempts to remove Phalatse were thwarted in 2022 as the ANC and EFF could not agree on who should run the metros of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi attended the council meeting that removed Phalatse as the first citizen of Johannesburg.

