National

Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor for second time

ANC councillors and those of smaller political parties burst out in song after council speaker Colleen Makhubele announced Phalatse’s removal

26 January 2023 - 16:20 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 26 January 2023 - 16:36
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

DA councillor Mpho Phalatse has once again been removed as executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, SA's biggest-budget municipality 

She was voted out during a council meeting on Thursday, where 140 councillors voted for her ousting, while 129 councillors voted against the motion to remove her.

Her removal shines a spotlight on the instability of coalition governments, which political pundits say are more about staying in power than addressing service delivery needs. This was not the first attempt to have Phalatse removed as the first citizen of SA’s largest metro and economic hub.

Phalatse approached the Johannesburg high court in October following her removal through a motion of no confidence, which saw ANC caucus leader Dada Morero take the reins as executive mayor. However, her removal was subsequently set aside and declared unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional by judge Raylene Keightley.

The Johannesburg metro, together with the cities of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, have been led by DA-led multiparty coalitions since the 2021 municipal elections, when the ANC’s support fell below 50% for the first time.

The City of Joburg, which has 13 entities under it, a population of about 6-million and a budget of R77.3bn for the 2022/2023 financial year, contributes about 15.6% to SA’s national GDP.

On Thursday, ANC councillors and those from smaller political parties burst out in song after council speaker Colleen Makhubele announced Phalatse’s removal. Several attempts to remove Phalatse were thwarted in 2022 as the ANC and EFF could not agree on who should run the metros of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi attended the council meeting that removed Phalatse as the first citizen of Johannesburg.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Joburg unveils plan to stop load-shedding that will cost R400m

Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the metro, which has a budget of R77.3bn for financial 2022/2023, will approach development finance institutions
National
2 hours ago

Gauteng government says Joburg and Ekurhuleni R2bn in the red

Sad state of finances of two leading Gauteng metros revealed
National
2 months ago

DA accuses ActionSA of ‘setting up its mayors to fail’

Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Politics
2 months ago

ANC-EFF discord strengthens Phalatse’s hand in Joburg

Insiders say motions are not off table and detractors are set to regroup for another push
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Mantashe doubles down on his quick fix for energy ...
National
2.
Fikile Mbalula says Gwede Mantashe being attacked ...
National
3.
Parliament’s lawyers to assess Gordhan’s ...
National
4.
State witness says he was told to draft memo that ...
National
5.
Coal exports drop to 30-year low at Richards Bay ...
National

Related Articles

Joburg outlines R401m plan to manage energy crisis

National

Joburg unveils plan to stop load-shedding that will cost R400m

National

ANC-EFF discord strengthens Phalatse’s hand in Joburg

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.