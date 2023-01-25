Road Accident Fund CEO and board ordered to pay for court inquiry

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Sterling suffers its biggest one-day drop against the euro as UK economy falls further behind
Economists can’t pin down what the impact of load-shedding on the economy will be in future as it depends on a host of variables
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Business Day TV speaks to the Fortress boss and CFO Ian Vorster
WEF meetings took place at a time when the country was experiencing back-to-back power outages
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Malpass echoes comments by US treasury secretary that prompted a rebuke from China
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
In a scathing judgment that paints a picture of chaos and dysfunction at the Road Accident Fund (RAF), the high court in Mpumalanga has ordered the fund’s CEO and board to personally foot the bill for a court inquiry into the fund’s conduct.
It is unclear at this stage how much they are liable to pay...
