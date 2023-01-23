DA win in cadre deployment case would throw doors wide open​

Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
The power crisis is one result of the corrupt governance South Africans have been subjected to for decades by an unaccountable ANC
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
‘Exceptionally important’ achievement is likely to help the Virginia, Free State-based company to raise capital on world markets
Franchisees are focusing more on staying afloat than on growth, the Franchise Association of SA says
Stats SA reveals businesses are reeling from the aftereffects of Covid-19 in the high inflationary environment
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of Nato allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion
One of Italy's best-known football clubs reels after cut in its point standing because of how it accounted for player transfers
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
Senior government officials appointed through the controversial ANC cadre deployment policy could soon find themselves out of work if the DA succeeds in its court application to have the policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional.
The ANC is opposing the application, arguing that it is a futile mission and that the official opposition party has not made out a case for the relief it seeks...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DA win in cadre deployment case would throw doors wide open
Those hired under the ANC’s cadre deployment policy could soon find themselves out of work
Senior government officials appointed through the controversial ANC cadre deployment policy could soon find themselves out of work if the DA succeeds in its court application to have the policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional.
The ANC is opposing the application, arguing that it is a futile mission and that the official opposition party has not made out a case for the relief it seeks...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.