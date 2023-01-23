National

DA win in cadre deployment case would throw doors wide open​

Those hired under the ANC’s cadre deployment policy could soon find themselves out of work

23 January 2023 - 20:45 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 23 January 2023 - 22:50

Senior government officials appointed through the controversial ANC cadre deployment policy could soon find themselves out of work if the DA succeeds in its court application to have the policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

The ANC is opposing the application, arguing that it is a futile mission and that the official opposition party has not made out a case for the relief it seeks...

