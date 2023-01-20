National

FINANCING

EU aims to increase grant component of just transition funding

Bloc first wants an implementation plan from the government before finalising how much more money it will provide

20 January 2023 - 05:05 Denene Erasmus

The EU is considering increasing the grant funding it will contribute to support SA’s transition to green energy, but wants an implementation plan from the government outlining its transition before finalising the details.

The EU’s ambassador to SA, Sandra Kramer, told Business Day on Thursday that the EU, which has already committed about €35m to support the “just part” of the just transition, was “trying to up the €35m because of the importance of getting the ‘just’ part right”...

