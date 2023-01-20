CEO says the regulatory requirements to have a primary listing are burdensome
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
Lesetja Kganyago has echoed pleas to equip pupils with the skills they need in a modern world
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Apparel sales soar thanks to strong performance of newly acquired footwear and clothing retailer
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Protesters demand the resignation of President Boluarte and call for sweeping political change
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
The EU is considering increasing the grant funding it will contribute to support SA’s transition to green energy, but wants an implementation plan from the government outlining its transition before finalising the details.
The EU’s ambassador to SA, Sandra Kramer, told Business Day on Thursday that the EU, which has already committed about €35m to support the “just part” of the just transition, was “trying to up the €35m because of the importance of getting the ‘just’ part right”...
FINANCING
EU aims to increase grant component of just transition funding
Bloc first wants an implementation plan from the government before finalising how much more money it will provide
The EU is considering increasing the grant funding it will contribute to support SA's transition to green energy, but wants an implementation plan from the government outlining its transition before finalising the details.
The EU's ambassador to SA, Sandra Kramer, told Business Day on Thursday that the EU, which has already committed about €35m to support the "just part" of the just transition, was "trying to up the €35m because of the importance of getting the 'just' part right"...
