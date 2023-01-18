DA heads to court next week to challenge ANC on cadre deployment

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand in 2023 to a record high
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
The opposition party says the ongoing electricity crisis confirms the urgency of the case
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
It is not clear if this could scupper the deal or change the price, as Hunters far outsells Strongbow in SA
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Looming electricity tariff increases and the cost of alternative energy sources due to persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Shas party leader Aryeh Deri was convicted of tax offences in 2022 and given a suspended sentence. He also served jail time in 2000 for bribery, fraud and breach of trust
Tournament’s defending champion battled a hip problem in match against American Mackenzie McDonald, which he lost
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
The DA is set to challenge the ANC’s cadre deployment policy in the North Gauteng High Court next week.
DA MP Leon Schreiber said this bid, scheduled to be heard on January 23-24, is to declare “cadre deployment corruption unconstitutional and unlawful”.
He said it is the “single most important court case” for rebuilding state capacity in the country’s democratic history.
“Through the evil practice of cadre deployment, the ANC illegally interferes in appointment processes to ensure corrupt cadres are appointed on the basis of their loyalty to the ANC, rather than on the basis of merit and skill,” Schreiber said.
He argued that the state capture inquiry confirmed that, and revealed it when it exposed minutes of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee in 2022.
“This practice forms the very foundation of state capture. Abolishing cadre deployment is therefore a fundamental prerequisite if we ever want to end load-shedding and halt the collapse of state institutions.”
The DA first filed its papers in 2022. The government is opposing the case.
Schreiber said the urgency of the case was confirmed by the ongoing electricity crisis.
“Every time the lights go off, it is a reminder of the devastating impact ANC cadre deployment has on hollowing-out state institutions, including Eskom. Last week ANC chair Gwede Mantashe shamelessly made it clear the party is dead set on again illegally interfering in the appointment process of new executive leadership at Eskom.”
Schreiber said that in response to a recent DA parliamentary question, justice minister Ronald Lamola disclosed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had used nearly R500,000 of taxpayer money to oppose the court case.
“No matter how much the ANC squeals in opposition, the DA is determined to use this court case to outlaw and abolish cadre deployment, whether the governing party likes it or not.”
He said the DA wants cadre deployment “assigned to the dustbin of history and replaced by strictly merit-based appointments throughout the public sector”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DA heads to court next week to challenge ANC on cadre deployment
The DA is set to challenge the ANC’s cadre deployment policy in the North Gauteng High Court next week.
DA MP Leon Schreiber said this bid, scheduled to be heard on January 23-24, is to declare “cadre deployment corruption unconstitutional and unlawful”.
He said it is the “single most important court case” for rebuilding state capacity in the country’s democratic history.
“Through the evil practice of cadre deployment, the ANC illegally interferes in appointment processes to ensure corrupt cadres are appointed on the basis of their loyalty to the ANC, rather than on the basis of merit and skill,” Schreiber said.
He argued that the state capture inquiry confirmed that, and revealed it when it exposed minutes of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee in 2022.
“This practice forms the very foundation of state capture. Abolishing cadre deployment is therefore a fundamental prerequisite if we ever want to end load-shedding and halt the collapse of state institutions.”
The DA first filed its papers in 2022. The government is opposing the case.
Schreiber said the urgency of the case was confirmed by the ongoing electricity crisis.
“Every time the lights go off, it is a reminder of the devastating impact ANC cadre deployment has on hollowing-out state institutions, including Eskom. Last week ANC chair Gwede Mantashe shamelessly made it clear the party is dead set on again illegally interfering in the appointment process of new executive leadership at Eskom.”
Schreiber said that in response to a recent DA parliamentary question, justice minister Ronald Lamola disclosed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had used nearly R500,000 of taxpayer money to oppose the court case.
“No matter how much the ANC squeals in opposition, the DA is determined to use this court case to outlaw and abolish cadre deployment, whether the governing party likes it or not.”
He said the DA wants cadre deployment “assigned to the dustbin of history and replaced by strictly merit-based appointments throughout the public sector”.
TimesLIVE
RET movement gains five new members, Carl Niehaus says
ANC wants direct reference to job creation in Reserve Bank remit
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Too many opposition politicians want to be big fish in small ponds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Political parties threaten protests against load-shedding
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip as SA battles in darkness
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.