Industry leaders have highlighted threats to food security due to continuous unpredictable load-shedding
Minister of agriculture, land reform & rural development Thoko Didiza will establish a task team to monitor the impact of load-shedding on the agriculture and food, fibre and beverage sectors.
This after a meeting on Friday with leaders of the sectors to discuss its impact on business and future plans.
“The industry leaders outlined difficulties faced by businesses and workers, while highlighting threats to food security when load-shedding continues to take place unpredictably and at short notice, without strategies to mitigate its impact. The development of alternative energy sources within the sector was also analysed,” said department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo.
It was resolved that the minister will establish a task team comprising government representatives, industry participants and energy specialists to monitor its impact and the ability to provide safe, nutritious food to South Africans, he said.
“Technical work to measure financial costs is under way and will help to underline the strategy. The task team will also explore short, medium and long-term interventions to ease the burden of load-shedding within the farming, food, fibre and beverage value chains,” Ngcobo said.
Didiza acknowledged difficulties faced by businesses and thanked delegates for their efforts in supplying food to the country under challenging conditions. “Despite the current challenges, the agricultural industries will continue to ensure availability of food and fibre is assured,” she said.
Farmers in Douglas, Northern Cape, produced a video to plead with Eskom to assist them with sufficient power in order to grow their crops.
Thoko Didiza sets up task team to monitor impact of power cuts on food and farming sectors
