National

Thoko Didiza sets up task team to monitor impact of power cuts on food and farming sectors

Industry leaders have highlighted threats to food security due to continuous unpredictable load-shedding

14 January 2023 - 13:05 TImesLIVE
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza has thanked industry leaders for their efforts in trying circumstances. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza has thanked industry leaders for their efforts in trying circumstances. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Minister of agriculture, land reform & rural development Thoko Didiza will establish a task team to monitor the impact of load-shedding on the agriculture and food, fibre and beverage sectors.

This after a meeting on Friday with leaders of the sectors to discuss its impact on business and future plans. 

“The industry leaders outlined difficulties faced by businesses and workers, while highlighting threats to food security when load-shedding continues to take place unpredictably and at short notice, without strategies to mitigate its impact. The development of alternative energy sources within the sector was also analysed,” said department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo.

It was resolved that the minister will establish a task team comprising government representatives, industry participants and energy specialists to monitor its impact and the ability to provide safe, nutritious food to South Africans, he said.

“Technical work to measure financial costs is under way and will help to underline the strategy. The task team will also explore short, medium and long-term interventions to ease the burden of load-shedding within the farming, food, fibre and beverage value chains,” Ngcobo said.

Didiza acknowledged difficulties faced by businesses and thanked delegates for their efforts in supplying food to the country under challenging conditions. “Despite the current challenges, the agricultural industries will continue to ensure availability of food and fibre is assured,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Farmers in Douglas, Northern Cape, produced a video to plead with Eskom to assist them with sufficient power in order to grow their crops. Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/

Power cuts are sowing the seeds of food crisis, say farmers

Load-shedding has increased capital outlays for generators and high diesel costs
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Irrigation farmers warn of devastation as blackouts intensify

GrainSA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the ...
National
2 days ago

Extended power cuts interrupt water supply in Mangaung

In Bloemfontein, areas such as Heuwelsig, Hillsboro, Groenvlei, Spitskop have been affected.
National
1 day ago

SA power output drops further as Eskom staggers

Total electricity generation fell 1.7% in November from a year earlier, while Eskom’s contribution continues to decline amid worsening plant ...
Economy
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Soldiers at Eskom power stations no deterrent to ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa to know his fate on Monday in Zuma ...
National
3.
Dump​ Transnet CEO Portia Derby, says desperate ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa fires back in Zuma private prosecution ...
National
5.
Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards, energy expert ...
National

Related Articles

Soldiers at Eskom power stations no deterrent to crime

National

Koeberg revamp enters critical stage as power cuts ravage economy

News

Eskom crisis a major deterrent for investors ahead of Davos

Economy

Sim Tshabalala urges SA to be bold in search for new Eskom boss

National

EDITORIAL: A high-stakes year for vacancy-riddled Eskom

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.