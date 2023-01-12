Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
Transnet said on Thursday that it reached an “impasse” in talks with Chinese rail equipment manufacturer CRRC E-Loco, despite 2022’s settlement over procurement contracts.
The two have engaged in legal battles after Transnet halted the supply of 1,064 locomotives from four original equipment suppliers, including CRRC, saying that 2014 contracts worth R54.4bn had been unlawfully awarded by the previous board and management.
On Thursday, without giving details, Transnet said CRRC had shown unwillingness to engage with SA authorities to “normalise its operations” in the country.
A CRRC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Transnet said it would issue an open tender to manufacturers in the few next weeks to repair locomotives bought from CRRC. Transnet’s rail services have deteriorated, in part due to a shortage of spare parts for the locomotives.
The resolution of the matter was key to supporting Transnet’s efforts to normalise operations, enhance services to customers, and boost the economy, the logistics firm added.
Reuters
Transnet and Chinese supplier in stalemate
Transnet says CRRC has shown unwillingness to engage with SA authorities to ‘normalise its operations’ in SA
