Farmers warn power cuts are making food production unsustainable

Load-shedding has increased capital outlays for generators and high diesel costs

12 January 2023 - 20:59 Katharine Child

Farmers’ organisation Agri SA has asked the Treasury for rebates on the petrol and diesel they are using to generate power, warning that the extra production costs caused by blackouts could threaten food security in the next 24 months. 

Load-shedding is making farming much more expensive, as farmers now have to absorb increased capital outlays for generators and high diesel costs in addition to already high  input costs such as fertiliser and shipping costs...

