Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
With 2022 having been so disastrous, there is much to hope for in 2023
The energy regulator has given Eskom approval to lift its standard electricity tariff 18.65% in 2023
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Beijing has become increasingly concerned about data security and social stability
Total electricity generation fell 1.7% in November from a year earlier, while Eskom’s contribution continues to decline amid worsening plant breakdowns
2023 will offer more positive market drivers than negative ones for the storage industry
Zimbabwe wants more individuals, companies, IPPs and even schools to sell the excess power they generate via net metering
Former star joins MacDonald Makhubedu as part of the technical team
The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
Eskom has been given the go-ahead to hike the standard electricity tariff 18.65%, for 2023/2024, even as consumers nationwide contend with the worst power cuts in history.
This is roughly 40% of the 32% increase the power utility applied for as part of its fifth multiyear price determination (MYPD5)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom gets nod from Nersa for 18% tariff hike
Main issues raised by the committee was the use of diesel-powered turbines
Eskom has been given the go-ahead to hike the standard electricity tariff 18.65%, for 2023/2024, even as consumers nationwide contend with the worst power cuts in history.
This is roughly 40% of the 32% increase the power utility applied for as part of its fifth multiyear price determination (MYPD5)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.