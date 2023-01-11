Overcrowding a major challenge in urban areas as school year begins

Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
Six-year-old Buhlebemvelo Njibana couldn’t contain his excitement on Wednesday as he prepared to start grade 1 at the Cosmo City Primary School, north of Johannesburg.
Accompanied by his parents, the young boy was visibly eager to enter the school.
His mother, Mandisa Njibana, said he couldn’t settle on Tuesday evening. “He couldn’t sleep, for wanting to try on his new school uniform,” she said.
She shared his enthusiasm. “Finally, I’ve been waiting for this moment since he was born. I am quite excited,” she said.
Cosmo City Primary is one of the schools Angie Motshekga, minister of basic education, was visiting on Wednesday to monitor the start of the academic year. She said Gauteng had done relatively well with pupil placements for 2023.
“This time, they are left with about 1,500 [outstanding placements], they are using churches where they don't have enough spaces. Sometimes it is circumstances that are beyond their control,” she said.
Motshekga said it had become an annual problem, as some parents have to move around, because of jobs and other related challenges.
“We normally give [the department] 10 days to mop up,” she said.
Motshekga said the Cosmo City Primary principal had briefed her about overcrowding at the school. “Overcrowding is a huge problem in urban areas,” she added.
Harold Mashishi, chairperson of the school governing body, told TimesLIVE overcrowding is one of the main challenges Cosmo City Primary School faces.
“This is an issue that we try to sort it out as much as we can, but last year we had more than 1,000 learners in this school,” he said.
Mashishi said this year they already have more than 1,600 pupils. “In one class, we accommodate a minimum of 40 pupils. Depending on the number of children we have admitted, in one class you may find that we have 50 or 60 learners.”
Another challenge was that some parents arrive at the school when the academic year is set to start and expect them to admit their children.
“Despite these challenges, there won’t be any child that will be left behind,” Mashishi said.
Overcrowding a major challenge in urban areas as school year begins
Harold Mashishi, chairperson of a Cosmo City school governing body, says 50-60 learners can usually be found in one class
Image: Alistair Russell/TimesLIVE
