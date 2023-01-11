National

Overcrowding a major challenge in urban areas as school year begins

Harold Mashishi, chairperson of a Cosmo City school governing body, says 50-60 learners can usually be found in one class

11 January 2023 - 11:04
Mandisa Njibana accompanied her son, Buhlebemvelo, for the first day of school at Cosmo City Primary in Gauteng.
Image: Alistair Russell/TimesLIVE

Six-year-old Buhlebemvelo Njibana couldn’t contain his excitement on Wednesday as he prepared to start grade 1 at the Cosmo City Primary School, north of Johannesburg.

Accompanied by his parents, the young boy was visibly eager to enter the school. 

His mother, Mandisa Njibana, said he couldn’t settle on Tuesday evening. “He couldn’t sleep, for wanting to try on his new school uniform,” she said.

She shared his enthusiasm. “Finally, I’ve been waiting for this moment since he was born. I am quite excited,” she said.

Cosmo City Primary is one of the schools Angie Motshekga, minister of basic education, was visiting on Wednesday to monitor the start of the academic year. She said Gauteng had done relatively well with pupil placements for 2023.

“This time, they are left with about 1,500 [outstanding placements], they are using churches where they don't have enough spaces. Sometimes it is circumstances that are beyond their control,” she said.

Motshekga said it had become an annual problem, as some parents have to move around, because of jobs and other related challenges.

“We normally give [the department] 10 days to mop up,” she said.

Motshekga said the Cosmo City Primary principal had briefed her about overcrowding at the school. “Overcrowding is a huge problem in urban areas,” she added.

Harold Mashishi, chairperson of the school governing body, told TimesLIVE overcrowding is one of the main challenges Cosmo City Primary School faces.

“This is an issue that we try to sort it out as much as we can, but last year we had more than 1,000 learners in this school,” he said.

Mashishi said this year they already have more than 1,600 pupils. “In one class, we accommodate a minimum of 40 pupils. Depending on the number of children we have admitted, in one class you may find that we have 50 or 60 learners.”

Another challenge was that some parents arrive at the school when the academic year is set to start and expect them to admit their children.

“Despite these challenges, there won’t be any child that will be left behind,” Mashishi said.

TimesLIVE

Online schools still a viable alternative to traditional schooling

Return to offices and classes is tapering demand for online-only private schools which gained popularity at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business
3 days ago

LETTER: Our education system just soldiered on during Covid-19

The hope is that Umalusi has taken decisions in the best interest of pupils
Opinion
23 hours ago

GUGU LOURIE: SA’s education system must create digital economy insiders

The government should make it attractive for companies to invest in transforming our schools
Opinion
1 month ago

Cosatu says proposed penalties for school disruptions go too far

Union federation wants state to scrap provisions that would criminalise protected strikes by teachers
National
1 month ago

Transforming Education Summit — the global moment of truth

World leaders have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help equip learners with the values, skills and knowledge needed to thrive in our rapidly ...
Opinion
3 months ago
