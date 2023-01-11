National

Irrigation farmers warn of devastation as blackouts intensify

Grain SA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter

BL Premium
11 January 2023 - 19:56 Katharine Child

Irrigation farmers are warning of crop failure and higher food prices as intensifying power cuts leave them unable to properly water summer crops. 

Grain SA wants Eskom to consider reducing load-shedding in irrigated farming areas until the end of February and introduce steeper cuts in the winter months when less water is needed. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.