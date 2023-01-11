Irrigation farmers warn of devastation as blackouts intensify

Investors remain upbeat before Thursday’s US CPI report, buoyed by December’s positive jobs report
A coalition of opposition parties would be a better bet than one of the ANC and its minions
GrainSA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
Months of wage strikes spurred by rising cost of living have piled pressure on PM Rishi Sunak’s government
This year’s sale brings the action closer to the Mother City’s heart but costs far more than last year’s one on a stud farm
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
Irrigation farmers are warning of crop failure and higher food prices as intensifying power cuts leave them unable to properly water summer crops.
Grain SA wants Eskom to consider reducing load-shedding in irrigated farming areas until the end of February and introduce steeper cuts in the winter months when less water is needed. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Irrigation farmers warn of devastation as blackouts intensify
Grain SA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter
Irrigation farmers are warning of crop failure and higher food prices as intensifying power cuts leave them unable to properly water summer crops.
Grain SA wants Eskom to consider reducing load-shedding in irrigated farming areas until the end of February and introduce steeper cuts in the winter months when less water is needed. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.