National

Disruptive rain and flooding threaten KZN

The SA Weather Service has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain on Thursday and Friday

05 January 2023 - 10:37 Staff Writer
Disaster management teams have been placed on standby in KZN ahead of weather warnings of disruptive rain on Thursday and Friday. Picture: SUPPLIED
Disaster management teams have been placed on standby in KZN ahead of weather warnings of disruptive rain on Thursday and Friday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Disaster management teams have been placed on standby ahead of disruptive rain weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday. 

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sihle Zikalala said the SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain, raising the prospect of widespread flooding.

Zikalala said the provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated the Joint Operations Committee (JOC).

SAWS issued an orange level 9 warning along the KwaZulu-Natal coast due to the potential for disaster for communities in low-lying areas. Residents in northern KZN and inland — including Hluhluwe, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Richmond, Msunduzi, uMhlabayalingane, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and uMshwathi — are vulnerable and urged to take precautions.

An orange level 5 warning has been issued for Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Underberg, Kokstad, Estcourt, Giants Castle, Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.

Residents are urged to restrict travelling and guard against children swimming or going near rivers.

“KZN has not fully recovered from the floods that took place last year. Residents are urged to heed these warnings and not take unnecessary risks,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

Wet Christmas predicted for most parts of the country

Warning issued over destructive thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape
National
1 week ago

‘I missed a dose for the first time’: How the KZN floods derailed HIV treatment

The floods left Mfundo Shezi without HIV treatment for two weeks, and with no way of getting more
Features
1 month ago

#COP27: These KZN flood victims’ fates were sealed years ago

Nokwazi Mbambo watched her life wash away in April, and little has changed 6 months later. Read more on how the climate change -induced floods ...
Features
1 month ago

KZN on high alert as heavy rains are expected to hit the province

The SA Weather Service has warned of destructive weather in the next 48 hours, mostly in the south
National
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa calls for renewal of Free State ANC ...
National
2.
OR Tambo fuel snag could claim a political ...
National
3.
SA makes strides in liberalising its energy sector
National
4.
Eskom beefs up security at plants
National
5.
Disruptive rain and flooding threaten KZN
National

Related Articles

Thousands left without power in storm-hit Johannesburg

National

Joburg residents at breaking point after days without power

National

Climate change ‘the biggest risk for Africa’s food supply’

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.