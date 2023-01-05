Disruptive rain and flooding threaten KZN

Sobering message from the Fed that it remains committed to taming inflation offsets overnight optimism in Asia
The SA Weather Service has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain on Thursday and Friday
Disaster management teams have been placed on standby ahead of disruptive rain weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sihle Zikalala said the SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain, raising the prospect of widespread flooding.
Zikalala said the provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated the Joint Operations Committee (JOC).
SAWS issued an orange level 9 warning along the KwaZulu-Natal coast due to the potential for disaster for communities in low-lying areas. Residents in northern KZN and inland — including Hluhluwe, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Richmond, Msunduzi, uMhlabayalingane, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and uMshwathi — are vulnerable and urged to take precautions.
An orange level 5 warning has been issued for Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Underberg, Kokstad, Estcourt, Giants Castle, Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.
Residents are urged to restrict travelling and guard against children swimming or going near rivers.
“KZN has not fully recovered from the floods that took place last year. Residents are urged to heed these warnings and not take unnecessary risks,” the department said.
TimesLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
